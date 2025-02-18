VIDEO: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Explosive Revelations to Arnab on Gogoi’s Secretive Pakistan Links

Is there a secret connection between Gogoi and Pakistan nationals? Did he facilitate visas for anti-India forces? Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma drops explosive details in an unmissable interview with Arnab. Amid rising scrutiny, Gogoi’s attempt to defend himself has only deepened suspicions. His informal meeting with a Pakistani envoy is now under investigation, raising concerns about political and diplomatic implications. The Chief Minister of Assam , Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an investigation into the alleged links between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colebourn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, with police directed to register an FIR against him. Assam police have been directed to register an FIR against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, which is currently under process, said top officials to Republic Media Network.