VIDEO: Muhammad Yunus Is Leading The Gang Of Jihadis, Islamists, Says Salah Uddin Sohaib Chaudhary

Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government recently met Alex Soros, the son of US billionaire George Soros and chairperson of his Open Society Foundations (OSF), just days after the new Trump administration halted all foreign aid, including to Bangladesh, following the country's regime change last year. In a post on social media, Yunus shared details about their second meeting in three months. He said the talks focused mainly on rebuilding the economy and carrying out viral economic reforms in South Asia. Besides economic reforms, the two also discussed cybersecurity and media freedom in South Asian countries, local media reported. "The Open Society Foundations leadership on Wednesday met Chief Adviser to discuss Bangladesh's efforts to rebuild the economy, trace siphoned-off assets, combat misinformation, and carry out vital economic reforms," the Chief Adviser's office said in the post. The duo last held talks on October 3 last year in New York when Alez called Yunus, "an old friend of my father." The Bangladeshi leader is known to have financial ties with George Soros. George Soros has praised Yunus for leading Bangladesh and bringing in the needed reforms. George Soros, who has invested billions in efforts to combat the rise of nationalism globally, has been accused of attempting to orchestrate regime changes in various countries.