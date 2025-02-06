VIDEO: Who Will Win The Delhi Battle? Biggest Poll of Polls With Arnab

The stage is set in Delhi. The people have cast their votes and in less than 72 hours, we will know who the electorate has chosen. It has been an intense political fight between the BJP, AAP & Congress. And despite the opposition parties' tall promises of development, schemes and reforms, exit poll numbers reflect a BJP edge in the capital and a drop in vote share for the AAP. Is Kejriwal in a tough spot in Delhi? Has the BJP managed to hit the right chord with the voters? The Matrize Exit Poll has predicted a massive drop in Aam Aadmi Party's vote share in Delhi. Kejriwal's party which grabbed 53.5 per cent vote share in 2020 may secure just 44 per cent in today's election. While the BJP, whose vote share in 2020 was 38.5 per cent may go up to 46 per cent. Talking about another survey, then the exit poll conducted by Mind Brink has bucked the trend and predicted an edge for the AAP. The survey predicts 44-49 seats for the AAP, 21-25 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress. The Peoples’ Pulse exit poll predicts a massive victory for the BJP in Delhi election. The survey says that the saffron party may get somewhere between 51-60 seats, the AAP may be restricted to just 10-19 seats while the Congress may fail to open its account.