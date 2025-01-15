Search icon
News / Shows / The Debate With Arnab / Debate With Arnab: What Rajnath Singh's 'Dot, Dot, Dot' Warning To Pakistan Means
Published Jan 15, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST

Debate With Arnab: What Rajnath Singh's 'Dot, Dot, Dot' Warning To Pakistan Means

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued an ultimatum. He says that Islamabad must dismantle its terror operations or DOT DOT DOT. Pakistan's attempts to export terror in India is nothing new, viewers, but this time, the warning is evidently clear - let go of enabling terrorism or face consequences. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan on Armed Forces Veterans' Day during a speech in Akhnoor on Tuesday. The Union Minister stated that over 80% of terrorists entering India comes from Pakistan. Speaking at the event, Singh warned Pakistan to take concrete action against terrorism that continues to thrive on its soil. Highlighting the ongoing activities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said, "The land of PoK is being used for the dangerous business of terrorism. Training camps for terrorists are still operational there. Launchpads are active in areas close to the border. The Indian government is aware of everything. Pakistan must dismantle these operations otherwise dot dot dot."

