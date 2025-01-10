VIDEO: Debate With Arnab, Sambhal Impact A Day After Arnab's Interview, Investigation Begins

The UP Govt has ordered a fresh investigation into the Sambhal riots of 1978, the incident that left 184 people dead and the city under curfew for two months. The government has directed the police and administration to submit their findings within seven days. According to media reports, MLC Shrichand Sharma wrote a letter to the government on December 17, urging a fresh investigation into the riots. Acting on the letter, Home Secretary Satyendra Pratap Singh took cognizance on January 6 and directed Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi to expedite the inquiry and file a report within a week. The investigation has been assigned to Additional SP Shreesh Chandra, while Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya has appointed administrative officials to ensure a joint probe. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during an interview with Republic Bharat, spoke about recent riots in Sambhal that occurred on November 24, 2024. He stressed the need to address long-standing issues in the region. "Surgery is required for old wounds," he said, mentioning the importance of correcting historical wrongs. The CM accused past rulers of “Islamisation” of Sambhal and claimed that sacred symbols of Sanatan Dharma were destroyed. "Everything is pre-decided for Sambhal. They Islamized Sambhal, destroyed our signs of Sanatan Dharma, wells, and everything sacred to us," Adityanath said. Citing historical references, the CM added, “Ain-i-Akbari stands as proof of how Shri Hari Vishnu Temple in Sambhal was vandalized and replaced with a mosque. Mir Banki, who destroyed the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, also destroyed Lord Vishnu’s temple in Sambhal.”