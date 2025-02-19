VIDEO: Supreme Court Bars Ranveer Allahbadia From Posting Content On YouTube

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sternly reprimanded YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his objectionable remarks on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. The Court ordered Allahbadia and his associates to immediately halt all show broadcasts until further notice. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated, “The petitioner or his associates shall not air any show on YouTube or any other audio/video platform until further orders.” Viewers, the Supreme Court put the filth creators out of business as it came down heavily on obscenity couched as humour. A clear message went out to Ranveer Allahbadia and his tribe, who think nothing of putting their own parents and the society to shame with their trash talk. The bench, visibly irate, slammed his comments as reflective of a "perverted mind." Multiple FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, following his controversial statements on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Despite seeking relief, the influencer faced a scathing rebuke from the apex court.