News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: 'We Saw How, USAID Completely Ruined The Democracy Of Bangladesh': Tuhin Sinha, BJP
Published Feb 18, 2025 at 7:25 AM IST

VIDEO: 'We Saw How, USAID Completely Ruined The Democracy Of Bangladesh': Tuhin Sinha, BJP

Tuhin Sinha, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made a strong statement accusing the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of undermining the democracy of Bangladesh. Sinha's remarks reflect concerns about foreign influence on the political processes of neighboring countries, particularly highlighting how USAID's involvement in Bangladesh may have contributed to destabilizing democratic practices. Is India’s democracy under attack? Shocking revelations emerge as USAID’s $21 million ‘voter turnout’ funding is scrapped by DOGE, raising serious concerns about foreign interference in India's elections. Did a powerful lobby infiltrate the Election Commission? Was sensitive election data shared with the U.S. under Congress rule? Tonight on The Debate with Arnab – We break down the deep state links, the players behind the operation, and the threat to India's electoral integrity. Who were the stooges? Who benefitted? And who will be held accountable?

