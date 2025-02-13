Search icon
Debate With Arnab: War and Civil Disobedience - Congress Anarchy Playbook On Display?
Published Feb 13, 2025 at 7:21 AM IST

Debate With Arnab: War and Civil Disobedience - Congress Anarchy Playbook On Display?

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury defended her remarks on "civil disobedience" which she alleged is a "legitimate democratic tool" and not something new or controversial. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said that civil disobedience is to challenge authorities who were suppressive and that it was a movement in history. "I don't understand why this has become such a news item. Civil disobedience is not something I invented; it was brought by Mahatma Gandhi. It was the force that we used as a democratic process. It was to challenge the authorities who suppressed us. It was a movement in history," the Rajya Sabha MP said. She emphasised that civil disobedience is an important instrument in a democracy, adding, "What is the issue if we talk about civil disobedience? It's an instrument of democracy. It's a practice that was there in the past. We brought about our freedom and independence with that movement."

