VIDEO: China Brahmaputra Dam Row: MEA Asks Beijing To Safeguard Downstream Countries Interests

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed growing diplomatic concern over Beijing's Brahmaputra River dam project, urging China to ensure that the initiative does not adversely affect the interests of downstream countries. The Brahmaputra River, known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, is a crucial water resource for India and Bangladesh, and any unilateral developments upstream could have significant implications for the ecology, water security, and livelihoods in these nations.