This Is Exclusive: Chaos in Pakistan: 6 Dead, Dozens Injured in Imran Khan Protests

Published Nov 27, 2024 at 12:05 PM IST
Chaos in Pakistan: 6 Dead, Dozens Injured in Imran Khan Protests
Pakistan is witnessing unprecedented chaos as violence escalates during protests demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The ongoing unrest has claimed the lives of at least six individuals, while dozens, including 24 police and administrative officials, have been injured in fierce clashes. The turmoil erupted when Khan’s supporters launched a massive protest in Islamabad on Monday, overwhelming security barricades and defying government-imposed restrictions.