VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: The Unolved mystery Behind the Shocking Attack | This Is Exclusive

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked at his Bandra home, suffering six stab wounds and severe spinal injuries. The shocking incident has left fans and the film industry in disbelief. While the police have labeled it an attempted theft, many unanswered questions cast doubt on the true motive behind the attack. How did the assailant gain access to Saif’s residence, and was it truly a robbery gone wrong? The mystery deepens as conflicting reports emerge, raising concerns about the safety of high-profile celebrities in Mumbai. As Saif Ali Khan recovers in Leelavati Hospital, the incident has sparked intense debate about security measures and the city's law and order situation. Republic takes an exclusive look at the chilling details and investigates what truly happened on that fateful night. Stay tuned as we uncover the untold story behind this shocking and tragic incident."