News / Shows / This Is Exclusive / This Is Exclusive: Sambhal Surgery | Pawar Reunion | Yunus' Forces Provoke BSF
Published Jan 10, 2025 at 12:02 PM IST

This Is Exclusive: Sambhal Surgery | Pawar Reunion | Yunus' Forces Provoke BSF

In today’s episode of This Is Exclusive, we delve into three key developments shaping the political and social landscape. First, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bold statement about the need for a “Sambhal Surgery” has sparked widespread debate. His remark points to the urgent changes required in the region, raising questions about the intended reforms and their impact.

