This Is Exclusive: Zia Ur Rahman Speaks About The Sambhal Riots | Exclusive Interview
Published Dec 3, 2024 at 11:54 AM IST

This Is Exclusive: Zia Ur Rahman Speaks About The Sambhal Riots | Exclusive Interview

In this explosive and insightful interview, Zia Ur Rahman delivers a gripping account of the violent clashes that rocked Sambhal region. Zia Ur Rahman exposes the deep-rooted tensions that ignited the riots, dissecting the causes and the cascading aftermath on the affected communities. Zia Ur Rahman highlights the failures and responses of local authorities while unraveling the political and social complexities that fueled the unrest. This interview offers a raw, unfiltered view of the chaos, the pain endured by the region, and the pressing challenges that remain. Packed with compelling details and sharp analysis, Rahman’s narrative provides an unparalleled look into one of the most intense and controversial incidents in recent history, sparking questions about justice, governance, and community resilience.

