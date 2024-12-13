Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Help The Heat Beat The Raptors 114-104 For 4th Straight Victory

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 16 rebounds and five assists and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 114-104 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Tyler Herro led Miami with 23 points, Nikoli Jovic added 14 and Jimmy Butler and Dru Smith each had 11.

Grady Dick scored 22 points, and Jako Poetl added 16 for the Raptors. Team scoring leader RJ Barrett had 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Toronto is 1-12 on the road.

Raptors: Toronto started its second extended stretch without Scottie Barnes on Thursday. Barnes sprained his right ankle against New York on Monday night. He missed 11 games earlier this season because of an orbital fracture.

Heat: Miami converted 13 of 32 3-pointers. Herro was 4 of 7.

Down 16 three minutes into the second quarter, Miami outscored Toronto 33-10 the rest of the first half. Jovic scored 11 points, hitting two 3-pointers, during the surge.

The Heat outrebounded the Raptors 52-42. They also had double-digit rebound advantages in the other homestand wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix and Cleveland.