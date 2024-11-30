Search icon
Published 10:24 IST, November 30th 2024

Butler Scores 26, Herro Adds 23 And Adebayo Has Triple-double As Miami Tops Toronto 121-111

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Tyler Herro added 23 and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 121-111 on Friday night.

Jimmy Butler | Image: AP

The Heat were 21 of 54 on 3-pointers in the game, the third-most attempts from beyond the arc in franchise history. Miami has taken 56 in a game twice.

Bam Adebayo had a triple-double for Miami — 14 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, the last of those boards coming after Butler airballed a jumper in the final seconds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points for the Heat, who moved back over .500 at 9-8.

Scottie Barnes had a triple-double for Toronto with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. RJ Barrett scored 25 for Toronto and Jakob Poeltl — on 10-for-11 shooting — finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Raptors: Bruce Brown, who has yet to play this season following right knee surgery, continues conditioning toward his debut. “We don't want to rush anything. It's very important for him to get his health right, conditioning right,” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said.

Heat: Butler is shooting 61% in his last five games — 35 for 57 in that span since he returned from a four-game absence with a sprained ankle.

Toronto went on a 12-0 run to take a 79-77 lead. Miami immediately answered with a 19-2 run to take a 96-81 edge with 43.7 seconds left in the third quarter and never trailed again.

It was the first time in team history that Miami used 10 or more players in a game — and all of them attempted at least two 3-pointers. And it was the fourth time overall that the Heat had at least 10 players take two 3s in a game.

The teams face off again Sunday in Toronto.

Updated 10:24 IST, November 30th 2024

