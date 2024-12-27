Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 15:44 IST, December 27th 2024

Henderson Hits Late Jumper, Avdija And Sharpe Each Score 27 As Trail Blazers Beat Jazz 122-120

Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe each scored 27 points, and Scoot Henderson made a tiebreaking jumper with 0.1 seconds remaining as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 122-120 on Thursday night.

Shaedon Sharpe | Image: AP

Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe each scored 27 points, and Scoot Henderson made a tiebreaking jumper with 0.1 seconds remaining as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 122-120 on Thursday night.

Henderson finished with 18 points and 10 assists, Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Jerami Grant scored 14 points for Portland.

Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting to lead Utah. Collin Sexton added 19 points and Svi Mykhailiuk had 18 points.

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was away from the team following the recent death of his grandmother and will miss their next game against Dallas on Saturday as well. Assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren is filling in as acting head coach in Billups' absence.

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons struggled with his shooting, going 3 for 12 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range.

Jazz: Utah lost despite outshooting Portland from 3-point range, 50 percent (21 for 42) to 39.5 percent (15 for 38).

Henderson’s turnaround fadeaway from the right wing with 0.1 seconds remaining gave the Trail Blazers the lead for good.

Portland outscored Utah in the paint 50-36.

Jazz host Philadelphia on Saturday, and Trail Blazers host Dallas.

Updated 15:44 IST, December 27th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Last Respects to Manmohan Singh | LIVE
India News
Rajini Remembers Dr Manmohan Singh, Calls Him 'Great Financial Reformer'
Entertainment News
Marco Box Office Day 6: Unni Mukundan Starrer Registers Slight Dip
Entertainment News
Blinken Hails Manmohan Singh as 'Greatest Champion' of India-US Ties
India News
Budget 2025: Income Tax Relief For People Under Rs 15 Lakh CTC?
Republic Business
Police Books Man for Shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Church
India News
Derogatory! Australian Media Calls King Kohli 'Clown'; India Outraged
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Box Office: Film Becomes Highest Third Week Grosser In Hindi
Entertainment News
Pizza Delivery Boy Stabs Pregnant Woman 14 Times Over $2 Tip in Florida
Viral News
Pushpa 2 Stampede Row: Allu Arjun Virtually Appears Before Court
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.