Published 07:26 IST, January 2nd 2025

Jalen Brunson Sidelined For Knicks' Game Against Jazz With Right Calf Injury

Jalen Brunson won't play for the New York Knicks against Utah on Wednesday night because of right calf tightness.The Knicks ruled out their All-Star point guard about 40 minutes before the game, when they were looking for a ninth straight victory.

Jalen Brunson | Image: AP

Jalen Brunson won't play for the New York Knicks against Utah on Wednesday night because of right calf tightness.

The Knicks ruled out their All-Star point guard about 40 minutes before the game, when they were looking for a ninth straight victory.

Brunson scored a season-high 55 points in a win at Washington on Saturday, but then struggled to a 6-for-17 shooting performance two nights later in the rematch.

Deuce McBride was set to start at point guard.

