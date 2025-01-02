Published 07:26 IST, January 2nd 2025
Jalen Brunson Sidelined For Knicks' Game Against Jazz With Right Calf Injury
Jalen Brunson won't play for the New York Knicks against Utah on Wednesday night because of right calf tightness.The Knicks ruled out their All-Star point guard about 40 minutes before the game, when they were looking for a ninth straight victory.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jalen Brunson | Image: AP
Brunson scored a season-high 55 points in a win at Washington on Saturday, but then struggled to a 6-for-17 shooting performance two nights later in the rematch.
Deuce McBride was set to start at point guard.
Updated 07:26 IST, January 2nd 2025