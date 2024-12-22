Search icon
Published 06:53 IST, December 22nd 2024

Jordan Clarkson, Ron Holland Ii And Paul Reed Fined After Altercation In Jazz-pistons Game

Utah's Jordan Clarkson was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday, and Detroit's Ron Holland II and Paul Reed were also penalized for their roles in an altercation between the Jazz and Pistons.

Jordan Clarkson | Image: AP

Clarkson received the largest penalty for escalating an on-court altercation and throwing his headband into the stands after being ejected.

Holland II was also cited for escalating the altercation and fined $25,000, while Reed was penalized $15,000 for initiating it.

Reed appeared to shove Clarkson on his way back down the court after a basket with 1:37 left in Utah's 126-119 victory in Detroit on Thursday. Holland and Clarkson then exchanged words and had to be separated, and both players were ejected.

Updated 06:53 IST, December 22nd 2024

