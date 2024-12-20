Luka Doncic Ruled Out Of Mavericks Game Against Clippers With Left Heel Contusion

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a left heel contusion.

Doncic suffered the injury in Dallas’ 143-133 win at Golden State on Sunday night when he had his 80th career triple-double (45 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds), which is seventh all-time and fourth among active players.

Doncic, last season’s NBA scoring champion at 33.9 points per game, is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists this season.

Doncic recorded triple-doubles in three of his last four games after not having one in his first 16 games this season.