Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:56 IST, November 28th 2024

Suns Guard Bradley Beal Limps Off Court In 4th Quarter Of Phoenix's Loss To Nets

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal limped off the court in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's 127-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in what could be another injury setback for the three-time All-Star.

Bradley Beal | Image: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal limped off the court in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's 127-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in what could be another injury setback for the three-time All-Star.

Beal didn’t return to the game after tumbling to the ground midway through the fourth quarter. As he was leaving the arena, he was asked if it was his left ankle or calf bothering him, and he responded “both.”

Beal has played just two games since returning from a strained left calf that caused him to miss five straight games. The 31-year-old has struggled with various injuries over the past 3 1/2 seasons, never playing more than 53 out of 82 regular season games.

“He had a couple different times where he stepped on somebody's foot,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We'll hope for the best, but I have no update right now.”

Beal was playing well before his injury, scoring 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. The Suns have lost seven of their past nine games.

 

Updated 11:56 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.