BCCI SGM To Elect Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar's Replacement On Jan 12 In Mumbai

The BCCI will hold a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Mumbai on January 12 to elect its new secretary and treasurer after the two posts were vacated by Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar respectively earlier this month.

The BCCI constitution states that any post lying vacant should be filled within 45 days by calling a Special General Meeting. The upcoming BCCI SGM will be held within 43 days of the deadline.

"Yes, after the Apex Council Meeting on Thursday, state units were sent a notification about the date of the SGM, which is January 12 at the BCCI headquarters," a state association president told PTI.

Shah has already taken over as the youngest chairman of ICC on December 1 and Shelar, a seasoned BJP politician, has been sworn in as a cabinet minister in the recently-formed Maharashtra government.

As per the Lodha Committee reforms accepted by the Supreme Court, one person can't hold two positions. Shah, who still had a year left in his BCCI tenure before the mandatory cooling off period, relinquished his post as required.

Shelar, who has been a Maharashtra BJP president, had to quit the BCCI post as Lodha Reforms do not allow any minister or public servant to be an office-bearer.

"As the posts of Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer have been vacated, the same are required to be filled up for the remaining period at a Special General Meeting by way of elections," reads an official Board document which is in PTI's possession.

"In this regard, the Apex Council is requested to approve the appointment of Mr. Achal Kumar Jyoti, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, as the Electoral Officer to conduct BCCI elections at a Special General Meeting," it added.

The 71-year-old Jyoti, who is a retired 1975 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, served as India's chief election commissioner from July 2017 to January 2018.

Currently, Assam's Devajit Saikia is performing the duties of Board's interim secretary, while the treasurer's position is lying vacant.