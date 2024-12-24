Coach McDonald Defends Dropping Nathan McSweeney For Sam Konstas, Says Teenager Will Throw New Challenge To India

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday defended the selection committee's decision to drop Nathan McSweeney in middle of the series for Sam Konstas, saying the talented teenager will post a "new challenge" for India.

McSweeney, a makeshift opener, was dropped because of a string of low scores in the first three Tests.

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke was very critical of the decision to sideline McSweeney. However, McDonald said tough calls have to be taken at times. "We wanted to throw a new challenge at India. We believe Nathan is good enough for the Test level. We weren't sure about how the top order is functioning. So yeah we challenged ourselves with that decision," said the head coach ahead of the fourth Test.

"Whether it works or not, time will tell. There will be debate around this should he or shouldn't he. Selections are highly debated." Konstas, 19, will become the 468th Australian men's Test cricketer to don the Baggy Green when he takes the field in the Boxing Day game beginning on Wednesday.

Konstas, 19, will become the youngest Test debutant for Australia since 18-year-old Pat Cummins broke into the squad in 2011.

"We wanted clarity for our batting unit before the team meeting," McDonald said.

Selector Tony Dodemaide informed Konstas about his inclusion during training at the MCG here on Thursday.

Dodemaide informing Konstas about his inclusion was a departure from protocol as traditionally it's the Australian skipper who confirms the playing XI on match eve.

"It's (breaking the news) something we don't usually do because haven't had too many moving parts, but we thought we'd get that out of the way so everyone knows that he's in the team," said McDonald.

"He (Konstas) has been very similar to what I've seen on the outside within (the team) -- composed, relaxed, knows his game. And what he's shown is an array of shots, the ability to put pressure back on to opponents and he gets his opportunity," he added.

Khawaja Will Get Runs

McDonald also brushed aside concerns over Usman Khawaja's form.

"I think Usman is not a concern. The way he is preparing runs will come. He knows his methods and any good player following methods will return among runs."

Head Clear For Coach But Medical Team Nod Needed

Head, one of the in-form batters in the series with two centuries, experienced "a small strain to the quad" during the last day of the third Test at the Gabba.

The 'player of the match' in the last two Tests faced only throw-downs from assistant coach Brad Hodge rather than his fast-bowling teammates at the nets on Tuasday.

"I thought he looked good with the bat in his hands so obviously the skills are in good order. It will just be what risk is associated with that," said McDonald.

"But no concerns from my end, he's been able to do his running so I think he'll be functional come game time." The coach did not speculate on who could fill the spot in the middle-order if Head fails to prove his fitness. The uncapped pair of Josh Inglis and Beau Webster are the stand-byes in the squad.

However, pacer Scott Boland has been all-but confirmed to replace Josh Hazlewood, who is nursing a calf strain.

McDonald said with temperatures expected to soar to over 40 degrees during the Boxing Day Test, the pitch could end up being more batter-friendly.

"This wicket might offer the batters a little bit more in terms of the surface as the game draws on. If we didn't pick Scotty (Boland) here -- and I know I'm not allowed to declare the team because that's Pat's (Cummins) job tomorrow -- but I don't think I'm coming to the ground Boxing Day if Scotty's not in the eleven.