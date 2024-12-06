'Competitiveness Is Important': Windies Star Nicholas Pooran Champions A Positive Attitude In ILT20

Dubai, 6 December 2024: The third season of the International League T20 is on the horizon with the star West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran among the players preparing to dazzle as the MI Emirates get their title defence underway on Saturday, 11 January in Dubai. The tournament’s growing reputation for competitiveness and its role as a platform for UAE players to develop have captured the attention of cricket fans globally. Pooran, who led MI Emirates to glory in the previous season, is determined to make an impact once again.

Sharing his thoughts on the season ahead, Pooran remarked, “It's nice to be back for the third season of the ILT20. We're really looking forward to this season. We're hoping to do our best again this year and try to retain the title, but there's a lot of hard work ahead for me and the team to make that happen.”

Reflecting on the competition’s intensity, the explosive left-hander added, “Each year, I feel the quality of the tournament keeps improving. The ILT20 is doing a better job every single year. I think competitiveness is important and it feels like international cricket with nine overseas players and two UAE guys.”

Pooran also acknowledged the role of the ILT20 in nurturing cricketing talent in the UAE. “Tournaments like this are crucial for developing UAE cricketers as well. It's a fantastic opportunity for them to learn from some of the best in the business,” he noted.

As the second highest run scorer last season, Pooran struck 31 sixes, amassing 354 runs in ten innings at an enviable average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 170. On replicating his performance in the new campaign, he opined, “It's obviously challenging. Every year, every competition brings new challenges. Going into this season, preparation begins over the Christmas period. I'm working on getting my body back in shape, hitting a lot of balls, and getting my mind in the right place. When January comes, hopefully, I'll have some luck on my side. You play each game on its merit—every game is a new opportunity, and it's about doing what the team needs. So, let's see how the new season goes.”

Another standout performer from MI Emirates last season was UAE’s Muhammad Waseem, whose aggressive batting saw him finish as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament (DP World ILT20 Season 1 and Season 2 Blue Belt Winner - Best UAE Player). Waseem tallied 321 runs in 12 innings, showcasing his flair and consistency. Pooran praised the opener, highlighting him as an example of UAE’s cricketing potential.

“There are a lot of talented players in the UAE. I've played with Waseem over the years, and he has been incredible right from when he got his chance. He seized that opportunity, and he's been brilliant for us with MI in both seasons. He's one of my favourites, for sure. I hope he continues to do great things for himself and his family,” Pooran stated.

Signing off with a message to the fans, the 29-year-old expressed his gratitude, saying, “We have passionate fans, not just here but in India and across the world. Hopefully, we can keep putting smiles on their faces and bring more titles to them.”