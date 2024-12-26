Published 23:09 IST, December 26th 2024
'Visionary Leader And A True Statesman': Cricket Fraternity Reacts As Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92
The cricketing world reacted as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The cricket world reacted to the passing of Manmohan Singh. | Image: PTI
The entire nation was shook and sent into a state of sadness with the news of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing at the age of 92. Manmohan Singh breathed his last in Delhi at the AIIMS hospital. With the passing of the former PM, the cricketing world sent their condolences to the former PM and his family.
Some of the biggest names in International cricket, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh took to social media platforms as they reacted to the death of the former Prime Minister.
