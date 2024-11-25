Dinesh Karthik Reveals RCB's Mindset Behind Signing Former IPL Champion In Mega Auction

After announcing their retention list, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were left with the second highest purse going into the IPL auction. The management team of Royal Challengers Bengaluru purchased several players on the first day of the IPL mega-auction and will be having the highest purse going into the second day of the auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently left with a total of 30.65 Crore in their kitty and could be looking to sign some big names.

On day 1 of the IPL auction, RCB bagged some key players such as Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone.

Dinesh Karthik Shares His Opinions On RCB's Day 1 Purchases

Dinesh Karthik gave several reactions as he looked at the day 1 purchases of the IPL team from Bengaluru. Dinesh Karthik has taken on the role of the batting coach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The keeper-batter used to be a massive part of the outfit and since his retirement has taken the role of the batting coach.

On Jitesh Sharma, DK said: He is a very explosive middle -order batsman. We wanted someone who is on the fringes of the Indian team and he is right there. We have seen what he can do in the IPL. Has got areas that he can hit and RCB being a ground where you can play spin well, he comes as a very, very good option.

On Phil Salt, DK said: Phil Salt, what have I got to say? He is explosive. He is someone who can take on in the power play. Great attitude. Nice guy to have around in the team. Everything about him says he is the kind of guy that RCB would love to have.

Dinesh Karthik Shares Views On Who Will Be The Wicket-Keeper For RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have two wicket-keeper batters in their ranks- Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma. There are already discussions on whether it will be Salt or Jitesh Sharma who will be the wicket-keeper of the team.