England Cricket Honour NZ Veteran Tim Southee During The Latter's Farewell Test Match At Hamilton

Tim Southee is competing in his swansong as the 36-year-old veteran faced off against England in his final red-ball match. At the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, Southee came out on the field with his daughter for the last time for the Blackcaps in test cricket. England Cricket also honoured the Kiwi veteran as he came out to bat on his farewell match.

Tim Southee Receives A Guard Of Honour From England Cricket On His Farewell Test Match

As Tim Southee came out to bat on his final match, the England Cricket Team, led by Ben Stokes, lined up to honour the 36-year-old veteran with a guard of honour. The Englishmen lined up on two sides as they clapped for Southee, who was walking out to bat. The crowd at the Seddon Park also gave the NZ star a standing ovation.

Apart from the guard of honour, Tim Southee achieved a huge milestone in the match against England at Seddon Park. He has equalled Chris Gayle's tally of sixes in Test cricket, moving to a joint-fourth place in the all-time list with 98 sixes. With 133 sixes in 110 Test matches thus far, England captain Ben Stokes tops the all-time list. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum comes in second with 107 sixes in 101 games. Adam Gilchrist, a former vice-captain of Australia who has hit 100 sixes in 96 Test matches, is ranked third.

New Zealand Exhibits Tenacity Facing Off Against England's Robust Bowling on Opening Day of Hamilton Test

In the first red-ball encounter among both sides at Seddon Park, New Zealand put on a strong show against England. By forming a solid partnership, Tom Latham and Will Young, the opening duo, made a significant contribution to the team. Young scored 42 runs on the scoreboard, while Latham scored 63. However, the Englishmen were able to exert pressure on the opposition after the initial partnership broke down. The Kiwis lost momentum and quickly dropped from 142 to 2 to 231 to 7. Before being removed, Southee, 36, scored 23 runs off ten balls, demonstrating his contribution with the bat. William O'Rourke finished the day unbeaten, and Mitchell Santner scored a crucial 50* to put the score at 315/9 at stumps. On the second day of the Hamilton Test, Santner and O'Rourke will both bat again. The play is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST.