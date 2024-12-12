Gujarat Giants Appoint New Coaching Staff Ahead Of WPL 2025 Auction

Ahead of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auctions, Gujarat Giants has announced strategic changes to their coaching staff. This move is aimed at building a robust squad for the coming season.

Pravin Tambe will be their new bowling coach, and Daniel Marsh will be their new batting coach. Michael Klinger, who joined the team last season, will continue as Head Coach.

Coach Marsh, who will now be in charge of the team’s batting, brings a wealth of experience to the team. Marsh served as Head Coach of the Tasmania Men’s team from 2013 to 2017 and was appointed Assistant Coach of the Australian Women’s Cricket Team in 2022.

“I’m excited to be joining Gujarat Giants. I look forward to developing a fearless approach to our batting with the aim of making our team one of the strongest batting units of the WPL,” said Marsh, who is known for his extensive coaching experience.

Pravin Tambe, known for his legendary IPL debut at the age of 41, also brings substantial coaching experience. Previously, he has worked with IPL teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Coach Tambe shared, “Joining Gujarat Giants as the Bowling Coach is an exciting new chapter in my cricketing journey. I’m eager to work with this talented group of players to sharpen their skills and help them excel.”

Michael Klinger has extensive experience under his belt, with previous stints as Head Coach of the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and the Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League. Earlier this year, he was announced as Head Coach of the Manchester Originals Women’s team in The Hundred.