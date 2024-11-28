Search icon
  • 'If PM Can Go There To Have Biryani...': Tejashwi Yadav Wants India To Go To Pakistan For CT 2025

Published 22:49 IST, November 28th 2024

'If PM Can Go There To Have Biryani...': Tejashwi Yadav Wants India To Go To Pakistan For CT 2025

Tejashwi Yadav, in a recent interaction with the media, expressed his strong belief that sports should remain separate from politics.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Tejashwi Yadav on Champions Trophy | Image: PTI/ICC

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has weighed in on the growing debate over whether India should participate in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan. His comments come amidst a backdrop of political tensions and discussions on whether is it safe for the Indian cricket team to travel to Pakistan for a tournament.

Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP for playing politics over Champions Trophy

Tejashwi Yadav, in a recent interaction with the media, expressed his strong belief that sports should remain separate from politics. The topic of India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy has been a subject of political discourse, given the strained diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan. However, Yadav argued that these tensions should not dictate the course of sporting engagements. 

To further drive home his point, Tejashwi Yadav made an analogy with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan in 2015, where he famously visited former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family and shared a meal of Biryani. 

"Involving politics into sports is not a good thing. Doesn't everyone participate in the Olympics? Why shouldn't India go there (Pakistan)? What is the objection? If the PM can go there to have Biryani - then it's good, if the India team travels - why this is not good?" Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

While the Indian government has not yet made any formal decision regarding participation, the BCCI has said that it will follow whatever the government asks it to do. Pakistan, on the other hand, has refused to conduct the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, where India would be allowed to play their matches at a neutral venue. 

The ICC has planned a meeting on Friday to discuss the scheduling of the Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB, however, has reportedly sent a message to the ICC that it will not discuss the hybrid model for the tournament. During the Asia Cup in September last year, the PCB implemented a hybrid model, where all of India's matches and the knockout stages were held in Sri Lanka, despite Pakistan being the designated host nation.  

Also Read: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Meet Australian PM, Anthony Albanese Before IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Updated 22:49 IST, November 28th 2024

