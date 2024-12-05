IND vs AUS 2nd Test Pitch Report: Australia Replicate Perth Test's Strategy To Nullify India's Lead

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: The second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the Pink Ball Test match will be played at the Adelaide Oval. India, after defeating Australia by 295 runs in the first Test match of the series are ready for a challenge that ventures into unknown territories, the Pink Ball game. As compared to the white ball and the red ball, the Pink ball has a curiosity about it. No country has really mastered the art of playing the pink ball and things become even difficult when the floodlights come into play.

The traditional white and the red cherries become a bit difficult to spot during dusk and hence, the Pink Ball was introduced in order to address the issue. The extra coating of lacquer (shiny coating) on the pink ball allows it to move more. It also protects the ball for an extended period of time making life difficult for the batsmen. Australia have played seven Pink Ball Test matches at the Adelaide Oval and are yet to lose any.

Here's How The Pitch At Adelaide Is Expected To Play

Australia had a lot of confidence on the Perth pitch. It was a drop-in wicket, but a lot of live grass was left on it to make the life of batters tough and it reflected in the game pretty well. Similar to what happened in Perth, Cricket Australia have prepared somewhat similar kind of a wicket to host India at the iconic ovel. With the floodlights on, the Pink Ball will dart in and out menacingly and it will be an ultimate skillset test for the batsmen.

According to Adelaide Oval's chief curator, a 6mm gras covering has been left on the pitch so it can produce an even contest for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The new ball, with a pronounced seam under the lights with produce lateral movement for bowlers making life difficult for the batsmen.

Australia Look To Level The Series