India Fans Poke Fun At Mitchell Starc Over Massive Drop In IPL Salary, Aussie Star Responds - WATCH

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has been in top form in the ongoing second Test match against India at the Adelaide Oval. The left-arm seamer was breathing fire, picking up wickets at regular intervals and putting a break to India's scoring rate in the first innings of the match. Starc's impressive performance has been a happy sign for his new IPL team, Delhi Capitals.

Fans tease Mitchell Starc over 13 crore pay-cut in IPL

However, during the match, Indian fans in the stands couldn't resist taking a dig at Mitchell Starc's recent IPL salary. In a video captured from the stands, fans can be heard chanting "IPL, IPL, Starcy loves IPL!" and "K-K-R, K-K-R," referring to Starc's previous team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The fans were poking fun at Starc's massive drop in IPL salary, from a whopping 23.75 crore in IPL 2024 to 10.75 crore in IPL 2025.

Mitchell Starc, however, took the jokes in stride, acknowledging the fans with a thumbs up and a smile. The Australian pacer's lighthearted response earned him a cheer from the crowd.

It's worth noting that Mitchell Starc's value in the IPL has indeed taken a hit, with his salary being nearly cut in half. Despite this, Starc's performance in the ongoing Test match suggests that he still has a lot to offer. Delhi Capitals will be hoping that Starc can bring his A-game to the IPL next season.