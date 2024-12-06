Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • India Fans Poke Fun At Mitchell Starc Over Massive Drop In IPL Salary, Aussie Star Responds - WATCH

Published 15:49 IST, December 6th 2024

India Fans Poke Fun At Mitchell Starc Over Massive Drop In IPL Salary, Aussie Star Responds - WATCH

In the first innings of the ongoing pink-ball Test match, Mitchell Starc picked a six-wicket haul, finishing with a figure of 6/48 in 14.1 overs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mitchell Starc | Image: x.com

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has been in top form in the ongoing second Test match against India at the Adelaide Oval. The left-arm seamer was breathing fire, picking up wickets at regular intervals and putting a break to India's scoring rate in the first innings of the match. Starc's impressive performance has been a happy sign for his new IPL team, Delhi Capitals.

Fans tease Mitchell Starc over 13 crore pay-cut in IPL

However, during the match, Indian fans in the stands couldn't resist taking a dig at Mitchell Starc's recent IPL salary. In a video captured from the stands, fans can be heard chanting "IPL, IPL, Starcy loves IPL!" and "K-K-R, K-K-R," referring to Starc's previous team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The fans were poking fun at Starc's massive drop in IPL salary, from a whopping 23.75 crore in IPL 2024 to 10.75 crore in IPL 2025.

Mitchell Starc, however, took the jokes in stride, acknowledging the fans with a thumbs up and a smile. The Australian pacer's lighthearted response earned him a cheer from the crowd.

It's worth noting that Mitchell Starc's value in the IPL has indeed taken a hit, with his salary being nearly cut in half. Despite this, Starc's performance in the ongoing Test match suggests that he still has a lot to offer. Delhi Capitals will be hoping that Starc can bring his A-game to the IPL next season.

In the first innings of the ongoing pink-ball Test match, Mitchell Starc picked a six-wicket haul, finishing with a figure of 6/48 in 14.1 overs. Starc's impressive show with the ball helped Australia bowl India out for just 180 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored for India with his 54-ball 42 runs. 

Also Read: IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc's Fifer Causes Yet Another Shocking Batting Collapse For India

Also Read: India vs Australia 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma and Co. Bowled Out for 180 in Pink-Ball Test At Adelaide

Updated 15:49 IST, December 6th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.