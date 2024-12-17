India Post 159 For 9 Against West Indies In Second Women's T20I

India posted 159 for 9 in the second women's T20I against West Indies here on Tuesday.

Opening batter and stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 41-ball 62 while Richa Ghosh smashed 32 off 17 balls.

For West Indies, captain Hayley Matthews (2/36), Afy Fletcher (2/28), Deandra Dottin (2/14) and Chinelle Henry (2/37) took two wickets apiece.

Raghvi Bist made her India debut, coming in place of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who sustained a niggle while batting in the first match on Sunday.

Kaur had batted during the first match but did not field during India's bowling innings.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by 49 runs here on Sunday.