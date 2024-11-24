India reach 359-5 at tea against Australia on day 3 of opening Test

Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 40 after Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterful century as India reached 359 for five in their second innings, taking a 405-run lead at tea on day 3 of the opening Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Four wickets fell in an eventful second session but Kohli and Washington Sundar (14) remained firm during the breaks as India looked in commanding position.

Jaiswal, who completed his fourth Test hundred in the morning session, was caught by Steven Smith off Mitchell Marsh. He had 15 boundaries and three maximums in his 297-ball innings.

Devdutt Padikkal (25), Rishabh Pant (1) and Dhruv Jurel (1) were the other Indian batters to be dismissed.

India had scored only 150 in their first innings but returned to bundle out Australia for 104 in their first essay.

In their second innings, Jaiswal and KL Rahul (77) stitched a record-breaking 201-run stand for the opening wicket, the highest by an Indian opening pair on Australian soil, to put India in a strong position.