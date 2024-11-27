Search icon
  • 'Unique Action, Unique Ability...': Glenn Maxwell on What Makes Jasprit Bumrah 'Best of All Time'

Published 14:59 IST, November 27th 2024

'Unique Action, Unique Ability...': Glenn Maxwell on What Makes Jasprit Bumrah 'Best of All Time'

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has once again become the best bowler in Tests following his emphatic show at Perth.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah | Image: BCCI

India vs Australia: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has once again become the best bowler in Tests following his emphatic show at Perth. During the Perth Test, Bumrah picked up eight wickets to power India to a win. A few days after the win, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell who has faced the Indian pacer explained why he is the best. Claiming that Bumrah has an unique action, Maxwell said the guys who have faced him find it very difficult. 

ALSO READ: ICC Test Rankings - Bumrah Back as No. 1; Kohli, Jaiswal Gain BIG

‘It is just so difficult’

"I have said this before: Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time -- maybe not with the amount of wickets he takes in every format but for the guys that have played against him; it is just so difficult," Maxwell said on 'The Grade Cricketer Podcast'. 

"He's just got such unique action, unique ability with the ball to get it to move and rush you; he can beat you on the outside edge, inside edge and he's got a quick sniff good slower ball. He seems like a complete package," he added. 

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar Attributes Kohli's Success in Perth to a NEW Adjustment

INDIA BEAT AUSTRALIA BY 295 RUNS

A Bumrah-led Indian side hammered Australia at Perth by 295 runs to go 1-0 up in the ongoing five-match Test series. India would be high-on-confidence for the Adelaide Test. India will be bolstered by the return of their regular captain Rohit Sharma in the side. He missed the first Test due to ‘personal reasons’. There is a lot of uncertainty over Shubman Gill's return. Gill too missed the Perth Test. 

Updated 15:15 IST, November 27th 2024

Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Cricket News

