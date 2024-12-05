Search icon
Published 14:27 IST, December 5th 2024

Indian Women's Team Loses to Australia by 5 Wickets in First ODI

India lost to Australia by five wickets in the first women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday. India suffered a batting collapse after opting to take first strike as they were all out for a mere 100 in 34.2 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues top-scoring with 23 off 42 balls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Women's Cricket Team | Image: PTI

India lost to Australia by five wickets in the first women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

India suffered a batting collapse after opting to take first strike as they were all out for a mere 100 in 34.2 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues top-scoring with 23 off 42 balls.

Pacer Megan Schutt was the pick of the Australian bowlers with a five-wicket haul for 19 runs.

The home side chased down the target with 33.4 overs to spare, with opener Georgia Voll remaining not out on 46 off 42 balls, reaching 102 for 5 in 16.2 overs.

For India, Renuka Singh took three wickets for 45 runs while Priya Mishra also picked up two wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 100 all out in 34.2 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 23; Megan Schutt 5/19) Australia: 102 for 5 in 16.2 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 35, Georgia Voll 46 not out; Renuka Singh 3/45). 

Updated 14:27 IST, December 5th 2024

