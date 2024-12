Indian Women's Team Loses to Australia by 5 Wickets in First ODI

India lost to Australia by five wickets in the first women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

India suffered a batting collapse after opting to take first strike as they were all out for a mere 100 in 34.2 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues top-scoring with 23 off 42 balls.

Pacer Megan Schutt was the pick of the Australian bowlers with a five-wicket haul for 19 runs.

The home side chased down the target with 33.4 overs to spare, with opener Georgia Voll remaining not out on 46 off 42 balls, reaching 102 for 5 in 16.2 overs.

For India, Renuka Singh took three wickets for 45 runs while Priya Mishra also picked up two wickets.