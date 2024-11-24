LSG Go ALL IN For Rishabh Pant! IND Stumper Becomes The Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction at 27 CR

Day One of the IPL 2025 Auction started in hot as records were made in the first half of the day. The teams went all in to pick up top players as they shelled out money in huge numbers to gain their services. At the tournament's mega auction on Sunday, the Lucknow Super Giants shelled out an incredible Rs 27 crore to purchase Rishabh Pant , making the flamboyant India keeper-batter the most expensive player in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant Sets A New Benchmark After Becoming The Most Expensive Buys So Far At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant goes down as the highest buys in the ongoing IPL auction as he was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants at the whopping amount of ₹27 Crore. The amount LSG spent for Pant ensured Shreyas Iyer's record of being the tournament's costliest player lasted barely a few minutes after Punjab Kings broke the bank to buy the India batter for Rs 26.75 crore. Pant is currently in action for Team India as they clash against Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series.

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

After the Delhi Capitals , his previous team, failed to use the Right to Match card to buy him back, Pant moved to LSG. This time, Starc was sold to the Delhi Capitals for a surprisingly low price of Rs 11.75 crore, while Jos Buttler of England was sold to the Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore.

Moments before Pant emerged as the most expensive player, Iyer surpassed the record held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction. Iyer was the most expensive player sold as he was bought for ₹26.75, but Pant swiftly surpassed him.

Among others, Gujarat Titans paid Rs 10.75 crore for South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, while Punjab Kings used the Right to Match card to offer left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh a huge bid of Rs 18 crore due to his consistency.