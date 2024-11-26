'Haar Kar Bhi Haste Rahe': Sarfaraz Khan Reacts To His Brother Getting Picked While He Went Unsold

Indian Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan received the most disappointing news of the year when he went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, a two-day event that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Sarfaraz, who had a well-rounded season after being handed his debut Test cap in February and getting picked to play for the nation in all major red-ball series this year, was forced back into the wall when his name came up in the mega auction, and no bidders seemed interested. It must have come as a shock that despite his performances, he did not find his name on any franchise's table.

However, just as the thought of Sarfaraz Khan being unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction started to settle, another development happened that would have definitely put a smile on the cricketer's face and that of his family. Another player from the Khan clan, Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Sarfaraz, was picked by Punjab Kings before the end of the auction. Musheer Khan was sold for his base price of INR 30 lakh. However, the money doesn’t matter as another family member was set to play in the IPL, the biggest cricket league in the world.

Sarfaraz Khan reacts to him going unsold and his brother getting picked by the Punjab Kings

Sarfaraz Khan took to his social media handle to express his delight at the news of his brother Musheer being picked by Punjab Kings, the franchise for whom he had once played. At the same time, Sarfaraz also reacted to his own unsold status at the IPL 2025 auction. Sarfaraz wrote, "Malal hai magar itna malal thodi hai, ye aankhein mere rone se laal thodi hai, maza to jab hai hum haar kar bhi haste rahe, humesha jeet hi jana kamal thodi hai."

Musheer Khan first garnered the limelight when he was picked for the India U-19 team to play in the 2024 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. Musheer scored two centuries in the tournament and India finished runners-up, losing to Australia in the final. Musheer then resurfaced in the news when he scored a century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final in March 2024. He broke the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest batter to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final. Musheer was subsequently picked to play for India B in the Duleep Trophy in September and scored a century in his debut match.