Published 08:07 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Highlights: GT's Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys
GT IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Gujarat Titans.
Live Blog
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Gujarat Titans' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Gujarat Titans. We will also dive into GT's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
22:34 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2024 Auction Live: Rasikh Dar sold to RCB for 6 crore
Rasikh Dar has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 6 crore
22:21 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Robin Minz sold to MI for 65 lakh
Robin Minz has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 65 lakh
21:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sameer Rizvi sold to DC for 95 lakh
Sameer Rizvi has been sold to Delhi Capitals for 95 lakh
21:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Angkrish Raghuvanshi sold to KKR for 3 crore
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 3 crore
21:32 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nehal Wadhera sold to PBKS for 4.20 crore
Nehal Wadhera has been sold to Punjab Kings for 4.20 crore
20:58 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Noor Ahmad sold to CSK for 10 crore
Noor Ahmad has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 10 crore
20:55 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Wanindu Hasaranga sold to RR for 5.25 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 5.25 crore
20:51 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Adam Zampa sold to SRH for 2.4 crore
Adam Zampa has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.4 crore
20:49 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rahul Chahar sold to SRH for 3.2 crore
Rahul Chahar has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 3.2 crore
20:45 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Maheesh Theekshana sold to RR for 4.40 crore
Maheesh Theekshana has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 4.40 crore
20:42 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Trent Boult sold to MI for 12.5 crore
Trent Boult has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 12.5 crore
20:38 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: T Natarajan sold to DC for 10.75 crore
T Natarajan has been sold to Delhi Capitals for 10.75 crore
20:31 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Khaleel Ahmed sold to CSK for 4.8 crore
Khaleel Ahmed has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 4.8 crore
20:29 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jofra Archer sold to RR for 12.5 crore
Jofra Archer has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 12.5 crore
20:22 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Anrich Nortje sold to KKR for 6.5 crore
Anrich Nortje has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 6.5 crore
20:20 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Avesh Khan sold to LSG for 9.75 crore
Avesh Khan has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 9.75 crore
20:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Prasidh Krishna sold to GT for 9.5 crore
Prasidh Krishna has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 9.5 crore
20:09 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Josh Hazlewood sold to RCB for 12.50 crore
Josh Hazlewood has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 12.50 crore
20:05 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jitesh Sharma goes to RCB for 11 crore
Jitesh Sharma has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 11 crore
19:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Ishan Kishan goes to SRH for 11.25 crore
Ishan Kishan has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 11.25 crore
19:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Phil Salt sold to RCB for 11.5 crore
Phil Salt has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 11.5 crore
19:41 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Quinton de Kock sold to KKR for 3.6 crore
Quinton de Kock has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 3.6 crore
19:23 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Glenn Maxwell sold to PBKS for 4.2 crore
Glenn Maxwell has been sold to Punjab Kings for 4.2 crore
19:17 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mitchell Marsh sold to LSG for 3.40 crore
Mitchell Marsh has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 3.40 crore
19:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Marcus Stoinis sold to PBKS for 11 crore
Marcus Stoinis has been sold to Punjab Kings for 11 crore
19:07 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Venkatesh Iyer sold to KKR for 23.75 crore
Venkatesh Iyer has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 23.75 crore
17:12 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: GT buy Mohammed Siraj
GT buy Mohammed Siraj for 12.25 CR INR.
17:11 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: GT bid for Mohammed Siraj
GT bid for Mohammed Siraj, and bidding the war is on.
17:08 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: GT Quit Yuzvendra Chahal
GT Quit the bidding war for Yuzvendra Chahal.
16:58 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: GT bid for Yuzvendra Chahal
GT bid for Yuzvendra Chahal. The bid war is on.
16:57 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans
Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for 15.75 CR INR.
16:21 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The bid is now over 12 CR for Buttler
The bid is now over 12 CR for Buttler. PBKS and GT fight for Buttler.
16:19 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The bid war is on for Buttler
Bid war has just started for England star.
16:18 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Eye Jos Buttler
Gujrat bid for Buttler.
16:18 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: GT buy Rabada
GT buy Rabada for 10.75 CR INR.
16:00 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Fights For Arshdeep
Bidding has crossed 18 CR; GT really wants Arshdeep but PBKS pull RTM for their player.
15:50 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: GT Bids For Gujarat
GT bids for Arshdeep Singh.
15:49 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Auction Is About To Start
IPL MEGA Auction 2025 is about to start.
15:38 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Here's Gujarat Titans' Remaining RTMs and Purse Size
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Much ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Gujatrat Titans have Rs. 69 crores left. They also have 1 RTM
11:39 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: List Of Players Released By Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The list of players Gujarat Titans released ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction include the likes of David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma
10:47 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans To Go For Buttler?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After Wriddhiman Saha's retirement, Gujarat Titans might look for someone who is equally good with the keeping gloves and explosive with the nat. Jos Buttler might be the answer to Gujarat's problems in the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions
10:05 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: GT's Appreciation Post For Yashasvi Jaiswal
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans have posted a special appreciation post for Yashasvi jaiswal courtesy of his stunning show in Perth
08:57 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Titans Tease A Special Auction
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ahead of the auctions, Gujarat Titans have posted a special video that features their coach Ashish Nehra
08:25 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Shubman Gill Era
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shubman Gill will return as Gujarat Titans' captain for the second season. The youngster will have the onus on himself to better the Titans' performance as compared to last year
08:07 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans Eyes Glory
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Gujarat Titans will look to make the most out of the mega auction and want to take an edge over other franchises by buying the best players.
Updated 23:09 IST, November 24th 2024