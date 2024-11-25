Published 12:14 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Mumbai Indians Squad
As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction starts Day 2, the Mumbai Indians are deliberately positioning themselves to strengthen their roster. The retention of important players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma has strengthened the team's core. So far, they've signed talented players like as batter Naman Dhir and wicketkeeper Robin Minz, as well as experienced spinner Karn Sharma. The franchise has a remaining budget of ₹26.10 Crore and seven abroad slots open, allowing for significant investments. As the bidding process proceeds, the Mumbai Indians want to balance their roster while preserving their heritage as one of the IPL's most successful teams.
Mumbai Indians
- Retentions: Jasprit Bumrah (18 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 Cr), Hardik Pandya (16.35 Cr), Rohit Sharma (16.30 Cr), Tilak Varma (8 Cr)
- Auction Buys
- Batters:Naman Dhir (5.25 Cr)
- Wicketkeepers:Robin Minz (65 L)
- Allrounders:
- Spinners: Karn Sharma (50 L)
- Pacers :Trent Boult
- Purse Remaining: 26.10 Cr
- Overseas slots available: 7
- RTMs remaining: Nil
Auction Recap Day 1 Recap
- KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
- Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
- Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
- David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
- Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
- Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
- Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
- Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
- Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
IPL 2025 Live Streaming
Following the auction, which ends on Monday, JioCinema is also where viewers will be able to watch the IPL 2025 matches. The Reliance Jio-owned streaming platform bagged the rights to stream IPL matches for the next five years last year. JioCinema offers up to 4K video quality for matches, along with the commentary in several different languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Haryanvi.
