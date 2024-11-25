Virat Kohli Predicts Rishabh Pant's Historic Bid Hours Ahead Of IPL Mega Auction During IND vs AUS

The Lucknow Super Giants shattered the record for the highest bid in IPL Auction history when they snapped up Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction for a whopping price of 27 Crore. Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL.

As it turns out, Virat Kohli was confident that Rishabh Pant would shatter the record for the highest bid in IPL and hours ahead of the mega auction, Kohli predicted Pant's big pay day during the third day of first Test between India and Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli predicts Rishabh Pant's historic bid

Virat Kohli roared back to form by finally getting his 81st century when he smashed a 143 ball ton against Australia on Day 3 of the first Test. It was Virat Kohli's 10 century against Australia and his 7th century ‘Down Under’.

Despite being busy toying with the Australian pace attack, Kohli had an eye on IPL auction as well, as the RCB icon joked with Australian bowlers about Rishabh Pant's IPL bid.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant had a short partnership during the third innings. As the Aussie bowlers were bracing for Rishabh Pant to go on the attack, Virat Kohli joked saying, “He doesn't need to hit today. He is going big (at the IPL auction) anyway”.

Also Read | India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Updates

India close in on historic Test win

While the IPL mega auction is entering its second day, the Indian Cricket Team is closing in on an historic Test win against Australia at Perth.

Also Read | IPL Mega Auction 2025 Day 2 LIVE