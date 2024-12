Jaffna Titans Thump Hambantota Bangla Tigers In Lanka T10 Super League Opener

11th December, 2024: The inaugural edition of Lanka T10 Super League was off to a flying start at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as Jaffna Titans thumped Hambantota Bangla Tigers by 8 wickets in first match of the tournament. Titans who won the toss put Bangla Tigers into bat and began the proceedings on a positive note after fast bowler Mohammad Amir trapped Kusal Perera in front of the stumps on very first ball.

Opener Mohammad Shahzad and skipper Dasun Shanaka then tried to get Hambantota Bangla Tigers back on track with a partnership of 77 runs for the second wicket. Shahzad chipped in with 22 off 15 while captain Shanaka took the onus on himself and struck a brisk fifty. The right-handed batter smashed 51 off just 17 deliveries that included five maximums and four fours.

But Shanaka's departure was followed by a flurry of wickets for Hambantota side as they were soon reduced to 86/7 before eventually getting restricted to 106/8 in 10 overs. Young Sri Lankan bowler Treveen Mathew was pick of the bowlers. The right-arm spinner returned with figures of 4/10 in 2 overs. Amir, Pramod Madushan and Dwaine Pretorius picked up one wicket apiece.

Later, Jaffna Titans lost an early wicket as Nuwanidu Fernando was undone by Isuru Udana for 0. But England batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore's aggressive knock of 57* off 21 and Tom Abell's unbeaten 33 off 19 helped Jaffna side clinch a comfortable win in 8.1 overs.