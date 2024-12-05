Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Jay Shah Receives Warm Welcome On His First Day As The ICC Chairman At Governing Body's HQ in Dubai

Published 21:51 IST, December 5th 2024

Jay Shah Receives Warm Welcome On His First Day As The ICC Chairman At Governing Body's HQ in Dubai

Jay Shah, the newly elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), kickstarted his tenure with a visit to the ICC headquarters in Dubai.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jay Shah visits ICC HQ | Image: screengrab

Jay Shah, the newly elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), kickstarted his tenure with a visit to the ICC headquarters in Dubai. He was unanimously elected to the position and became the youngest to hold the position at 36 years of age. On his first visit to his new office, Shah received a warm welcome and met the key figures of the governing body to discuss the future of the game.

Jay Shah's Visits ICC Headquarters

On Thursday, Jay Shah started his new innings. From being the secretary of BCCI, he has witnessed an elevation to become the new chairman of the ICC, succeeding Greg Barclay at the post. Through social media, Jay Shah disseminated glimpses of what transpired on Day 1 of the duty as the chairman of ICC. The shared clip displays Shah indulging in a meet-and-greet session with the ICC staff and also engaged with the ICC's media rights partners at the annual broadcast workshop hosted in Dubai.

 

Also Read |'PCB Can Sue ICC': Former Pakistan Captain Warns Jay Shah Amid Champions Trophy Chaos

Describing his first day, Jay Shah wrote, "A great start at the ICC HQ connecting with my colleagues on the Board and the ICC team. Let the work begin!"

Updated 21:51 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.