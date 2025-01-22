Kho Kho World Cup Winning Teams Felicitated By Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

India created history on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium after the Kho Kho men’s and women’s teams lifted the World Cup trophy in their respective categories. The two teams were felicitated by Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya for this massive achievement.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the efforts of both the teams and in a tweet, said, "Today I met the Indian men's and women's teams who created history by winning the first Kho-Kho World Cup. Congratulations to both the teams for bringing glory to India's traditional sport at the world level and best wishes for their future. The whole country is proud of you all.”

Earlier, both the teams also visited the office of the Sports Ministry where they were felicitated by the officials and welcomed with garlands and sweets. The players were also inspired by a motivating speech by the Ministers.

