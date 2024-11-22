BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Makes Huge Announcement on Team India's Fixture Schedule from 2024 to 2031

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is delighted to announce that Sony Pictures Networks India has secured the exclusive Media Rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031. This landmark deal marks more than a 70% increase from the previous media rights cycle, highlighting the growing global stature and appetite for ACC Asia Cup tournaments.

The deal encompasses all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups. This partnership ensures comprehensive and innovative coverage of Asian cricket’s marquee tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms.

Shaping the Future of Asian Cricket

The ACC’s vision for cricket in Asia is inclusive and forward-thinking. This significant partnership with SPNI not only secures high-quality coverage for the ACC’s flagship tournaments but also provides the financial resources necessary to drive development programs across all member nations.

With SPNI’s extensive broadcasting expertise and the ACC’s commitment to growing the game, this partnership is poised to set new benchmarks for cricket in Asia and beyond.

Mr. Jay Shah, President, ACC, said:

“This Media Rights deal is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region’s talent. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide.

With Sony’s extensive expertise in the broadcasting industry, we are excited to embark on this new partnership. Sony’s expertise and innovative approach promise to bring a fresh perspective to the coverage of Asian cricket, reaching new audiences and setting new benchmarks.