Published 19:32 IST, November 29th 2024

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Unveils Team India's New ODI Jersey Along With Harmanpreet Kaur

The new jersey has a tricolor pattern on the shoulder with trademark Adidas stripes. Moreover, in the middle "Dream 11" is embroidered.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah along with Harmanpreet Kaur Unveil new ODI jersey. | Image: screengrab

On Friday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah unveiled the new ODI jersey of Team India. Following the age-old norm, the outfit is blue with discernible changes around the shoulder region. It is designed by Adidas, the premier jersey sponsor of Team India. The jersey unveiling ceremony took place at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Team India's Women's Captain Unveil New ODI Jersey

The new jersey has a tricolor pattern on the shoulder with trademark Adidas stripes. Moreover, in the middle "Dream 11" is embroidered. Team India's Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also present at the event. She along with the BCCI secretary brought the new jersey into existence.

Also Read | 'Have earned ₹30-40 crore by...': Ex-India Cricketer States Reason Behind Prithvi Shaw's Epic Fall

Reactions From Netizens

The new pictures of Team India's ODI jersey spread like fire on social media and with that several reactions from the fans also emerged. Here are a few of the many.

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025: Crucial ICC Board Meeting Over CT 25 Schedule Delayed Till Saturday | Reports

Team India's next ODI assignment is in February against England. Therefore, the men's team will don this jersey in that series. As for the Women's Team, the 3-match ODI contest against Australia is looming and scheduled to start on December 5, 2024. Therefore, the team will be showcasing the new jersey in the 1st ODI against Australia at the Allan Border Field.

 

Updated 19:32 IST, November 29th 2024

