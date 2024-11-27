Search icon
  'Like Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal': Gavaskar Compares The Stature of Virat Kohli To Big 3 of Tennis

Published 17:08 IST, November 27th 2024

Taking note of Virat Kohli's century innings, India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has compared him to the tennis legends Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gavaskar Compares Virat Kohli to the Big 3 of Tennis | Image: AP

Virat Kohli assuaged the pressure by scoring a shackle-breaking century in the 1st Test against Australia in Perth. The knock was reminiscent of the times when Kohli dominated the scene and used to score centuries for fun. Courtesy of Kohli's incredible ton and match-winning performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah, India brought the Aussies to their knees. Subsequently, taking the 1-0 lead in the 5-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sunil Gavaskar Compares Virat Kohli to the Big 3 of Tennis

Not crossing the triple-figure mark since July 2023 and on top of that, the miserable performance at home against New Zealand had put Virat Kohli under the pump. The string of failures even spiraled the assertion that his place in the Test team is not indispensable anymore. However, the modern-day great has silenced all the detractors by scripting his 30th Test ton.

Also Read | 'That Was All Magic!': Sunil Gavaskar Attributes Virat Kohli's Success in Perth to a NEW Adjustment

Taking note of Virat Kohli's century innings, India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has compared him to the tennis legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. According to Gavaskar, Kohli has attained a stature like that of the Big 3 of tennis, as his much like the lawn tennis trio, his failures also make fans and followers jump to conclusions.         

“It’s like I said in commentary that Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal, they are title winners. If they lose in the semi-finals, people say, ‘Oh, they’re not in form.’ Anybody else getting into the semi-finals, you would say, ‘Oh, what a wonderful performance’," Gavaskar said.

Virat Kohli suffered a prolonged quiet run in the longest format of the game but has returned to the form at a crucial standpoint, where the WTC final spot is in jeopardy. Should Virat Kohli continue to bat the way he batted at the Optus in the 1st Test, then by all means India can pull off a hat-trick of series wins against Australia in Australia. Moreover, if that happens then the opaque WTC final picture may find clarity.

Also Read | ICC Test Rankings - Jasprit Bumrah Back as No. 1; Virat Kohli, Jaiswal Gain BIG After Perth Win

 

