  • MS Dhoni Gets the Groove On As Former Skipper Dances to Popular Folk Song In Rishikesh, Video VIRAL

Published 18:27 IST, December 3rd 2024

MS Dhoni Gets the Groove On As Former Skipper Dances to Popular Folk Song In Rishikesh, Video VIRAL

In a video that has now went viral, MS Dhoni and Sakshi could be seen dancing to a famous Garhwali song while nestling in the picturesque area of Rishikesh.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni Dancing In Rishikesh | Image: X/@TheCric8Boy [Screengrab]

MS Dhoni has been enjoying his retired life to the fullest. After stepping down from international action in 2020, the former India skipper only competes in the IPL, and he has been enjoying time with his family and friends. The Dhoni family is currently in Rishikesh, which is the former cricketer's native region as his parents belonged from Almora. A new video featuring Dhoni has recently gone viral, and it has been receiving love from the fans.

MS Dhoni Dances to Gulabi Sharara In Rishikesh, Video VIRAL 

MS Dhoni has been recently spotted in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, with his family as he spends time in the mountain region. The former Team India cricketer has often toured various places around the world, but he is now in his native place of Uttarakhand and enjoying some downtime with his wife and daughter.

A video which features MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi is going viral on social media. In the clip, the former India skipper could be seen dancing his heart out with his wife and some dancers as all of them groove to a famous Garhwali song 'Gulabi Sharara' in the picturesque region. Dhoni's humility and charisma go beyond the realm of cricket and he is often seen engaging with the fans in a humble and lively manner. MSD has been a man who has been devoted to his family ever since he retired, and he has been spending time with them whenever they get the chance. Weeks ago, the Dhoni's were seen on a vacation in Thailand, and now they are in Rishikesh to spend time together in the family's native region.

Also Read: 'I'd Keep My Mouth Shut': Jaiswal Wows ENG Cricket Great After Unexpected Banter With Mitchell Starc

MSD All But Confirmed For Another Run In IPL 

MS Dhoni will be returning to the bustling cash-rich cricket league for another season of franchise cricket. After being retained as an uncapped player for INR 4 Crore, the former India wicketkeeper-batter will be back in action for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season. MSD has been a huge attraction among the fans and a sea of yellow is visible, even if it is not a home game for the Super Kings. Thala will be back in 2025 and the fans are already looking forward to enjoy the drive with him.

Also Read: Good News for Team India Ahead of 2nd Test vs Australia; WTC Final Road Looks Clearer

Updated 18:27 IST, December 3rd 2024

