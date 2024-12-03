Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:42 IST, December 3rd 2024

'Tell him to get off...': Kevin Pietersen's Million Dollar Advice To Struggling Prithvi Shaw

After going unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction, Prithvi Shaw has received immense attention from around the cricket world.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Prithvi Shaw and Kevin Pietersen | Image: screengrab

After going unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction, Prithvi Shaw has received immense attention from around the cricket world. Many notable names from the sport have come out to express their concern about the youngster. Entering the bracket with a valuable insight is former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen's Advice To Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw should channelise his energies into getting super-fit and, before that, must get off social media if he wants to once again savour the sweet taste of success, former England batter Kevin Pietersen said while vouching for his talent. Shaw, who had started with a Test hundred on debut as a teenager, is standing at the crossroads of his career at 25 after none of the IPL franchises were interested in bidding for him even for a lowly base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Many, including former India ODI specialist Mohammed Kaif, feel that his off-field persona has definitely affected his on-field game as he flattered to deceive on numerous occasions.

"Some of the greatest sports stories are COMEBACK stories. If Prithvi Shaw has decent people around him who care about his long term success, they'd sit him down, tell him to get off social media & train his absolute backside off in getting super fit. It'll get him back into the correct path where past success can return. Too talented to throw it all away. Love, KP!," Pietersen wrote on 'X'.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Intensifies Training As Team India Gears Up For The Pink Ball Test Against Australia

Recently, Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team for being overweight and unfit. He has come back for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament but hasn't done anything significant so far.

Updated 22:42 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.