Vinod Kambli Issues First Statement Amid Growing Battles With His Health, Says 'Doctors Are The Reason I Am Alive'

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been admitted to a hospital due to deterioration in his health. Kambli was admitted to the hospital on December 21, 2024. The former cricketer has been battling with health issues and is not in his best shape lately. After being admitted on Saturday, Kambli has issued a statement and looks to be in good spirits. He remains under the supervision of the doctors.

Vinod Kambli Issues Statement After being Hospitalized In Thane

Vinod Kambli has offered a statement after he was hospitalized in Thane. The former India cricketer thanked the doctors and the staff of the medical facility and credited them as the reason for being alive. Kambli added that he is grateful for all that he has received.

"I would say that the doctors are the reason I am alive. Because of the medical staff and their efforts, I am here today. I am grateful for everything I have received," Kambli said.

The former India cricketer, who has been struggling with health-related issues for quite some time, recently attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. He appeared frail in the function, which was also attended by his long-time friend and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Medical Team Examining Vinod Kambli Reveals Ex-Cricketer Has Clots In His Brain

As per PTI, the 52-year-old was brought to the hospital by one of his fans, who also owns the hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane district, and his condition is said to be stable at the moment. The reports also offered an update on Vinod Kambli's medical examination. On Monday, the team of doctors looking after the cricketer at Akruti Hospital informed that they found clots in his brain. The medical team would carry out additional medical examinations on Tuesday.

Kambli has represented India in 17 Tests and 104 One-Day Internationals. With over 3000 runs at the international level, the cricketer is the fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 test runs. He accomplished the feat in 14 innings, setting a record that still stands today.