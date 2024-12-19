'Life Has Definitely Changed': Shreyanka Patil Discusses The Significance Of RCB's Triumph In WPL 24

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru made history after the franchise's women's side became the WPL champions after they defeated the Delhi Capitals Women. The match was packed with flair as Ellyse Perry showcased her brilliance with the bat while bowlers Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux helped RCB clinch their first-ever title. The team's fortune changed after the win and they emerged as a solid franchise. RCB star Shreyanka reflects on being a champ and how being a defending champion doubles the pressure for them.

Shreyanka Patil Reveals The Feeling After Becoming The WPL Champion With RCB

For Shreyanka Patil, it has been a game-changing moment for the side which has also affected the cricketer personally. The right-arm off-break bowler expressed receiving the love of the fans and how special the day was for her. She also opened up on the celebrations which took place outside her house as people from all over Karnataka showed up to rejoice the moment.

"Life has definitely changed after our victory. Coming from Delhi to here, the way RCB fans cheered for us and showed so much extra love was something I had never experienced before. When I returned home after the win, there were about 100 people outside my house, making noise and creating a festive chaos. That day was very special to me because people from all over Karnataka, from various places, came to my house to celebrate," Shreyanka Patil said as quoted in a press release from RCB.

Shreyanka Expresses Upon Entering WPL 2025 As The Reigning Champion

Further, Shreyanka Patil also stated that ahead of the Women's Premier League 2025 season, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would carry a 'big tag' when they enter the league as the reigning champions.

"Being the defending champions is a big tag for us, and I’m still processing it. I feel like it will truly sink in once the season camp starts, and then I’ll be like, “Okay, fine, I’m into the next one.” It’s been a surreal moment for all of us — Karnataka fans and RCB fans alike," The RCB-W star added.