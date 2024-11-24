Search icon
  • One For The History Books As Yashasvi Jaiswal SMASHES Several Records With Maiden Ton In Australia

Published 11:04 IST, November 24th 2024

One For The History Books As Yashasvi Jaiswal SMASHES Several Records With Maiden Ton In Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal edged his name into the history books as he broke several records with his century against Australia in the first BGT test.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image: Screengrab from X

It is turning out to be a day to remember for young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as he reached his maiden century in Australia after taking the attack to the Australian bowlers at the Optus Stadium in Perth during the third day of the first test of the Border Gavaskar series. Yashasvi Jaiswal along with KL Rahul took the offensive to the Aussies and dismantled their ‘deadly’ bowling attack. As Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his first ever century on Australian soil, the youngster broke several records while doing so. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Multiple Records As He Reaches Maiden Ton On Aussie Soil 

As Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his first century on Australia soil, he shattered several records with his iconic first century. Jaiswal brought up his hundred against Australia with a massive six off Josh Hazlewood as the young batter has stamped his authority on the hosts. 

The first record that Jaiswal got to his name was that he became the third Indian 100 in first test in Australia. He followed that up by putting his name next to the greatest of all time Sachin Tendulkar. Yashasvi Jaiswal is now the second youngest Indian opener to score a hundred after Sachin Tendulkar. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal also now holds the record for the highest score by an Indian in the first test in Australia. The final record that the young Yashasvi Jaiswal got to his name was having the most sixes in a year in tests. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal Edges Virat Kohli's Record 

Up until this morning, Virat Kohli held the record of having the highest individual score at the Optus Stadium ground in Perth. Virat Kohli's iconic innings of 123 in 2018 held the record that was today broken by Yashasvi Jaiswal. 

Jaiswal has already reached the 150 run mark as he continued to pile up more runs on the board.

Updated 11:04 IST, November 24th 2024

